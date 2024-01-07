Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 42,714 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 340,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 52,977 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 244,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 70,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 46,491 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. HSBC began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.91%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

