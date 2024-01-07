Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 20.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $114,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.36 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNDR

Schneider National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.