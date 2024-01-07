Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,017 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $124,987,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 65.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,820 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

