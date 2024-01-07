Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

NYSE OTIS opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.72.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

