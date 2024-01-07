Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,072,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $206.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
