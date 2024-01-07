Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $4.52 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Realty Income by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 463,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,172,000 after purchasing an additional 48,962 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after acquiring an additional 24,714 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $57.92 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

