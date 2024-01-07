Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $4.64 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,315,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129,776 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $114.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $117.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.45 and its 200-day moving average is $108.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

