Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

IBM opened at $159.16 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

