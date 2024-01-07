Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $536,000 Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,785 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

