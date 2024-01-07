Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

