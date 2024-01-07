Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $650,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $395.96 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.65. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

