Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Invests $666,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $12,353,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $7,764,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $15,065,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $1,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 2.2 %

Kenvue stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

