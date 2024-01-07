Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $106.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $106.89.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

