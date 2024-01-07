Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $132.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

