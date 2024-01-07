Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 6,494 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,351,000 after buying an additional 213,949 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,418,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,968,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,867,000 after acquiring an additional 709,354 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average is $87.85. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $94.35.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

