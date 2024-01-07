Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 6,725 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 326.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $119.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

