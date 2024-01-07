Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 52,942 iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,241,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,522,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,776,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 270.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 109,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

