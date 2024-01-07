Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $305.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.19 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.