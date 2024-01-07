Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $150.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

