Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 103 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. State Street Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,550.93 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,621.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2,547.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

