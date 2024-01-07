Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.19.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

