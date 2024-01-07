Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $218.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.66 and a 200 day moving average of $211.19. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

