Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $136.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

