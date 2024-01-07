Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,291 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

