Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 210 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,997 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $241.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.