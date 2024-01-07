Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,685 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 59,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $55.72 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

