Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 340 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $189.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

