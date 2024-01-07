Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.1 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $305.05 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.19 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

