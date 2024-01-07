Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 6,460 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.61 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

