Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 8,115 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ATI by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ATI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.24. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

