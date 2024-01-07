Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Diageo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Diageo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average is $157.74.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

