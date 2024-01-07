Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,555,000 after acquiring an additional 56,638 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 168.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 86.5% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WERN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

