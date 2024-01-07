Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.14.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.0 %

EXPD opened at $128.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.75. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $129.18.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

