Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $17,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 103,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 398.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $220,000. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.4% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,404. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

