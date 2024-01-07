Financial Contrast: Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) & SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $23.90 million 12.74 -$18.74 million N/A N/A Aligos Therapeutics $13.91 million 3.82 -$96.05 million ($1.88) -0.38

SAB Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aligos Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics -664.68% -120.36% -69.17% Aligos Therapeutics -533.81% -104.34% -70.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SAB Biotherapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

SAB Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 82.82%. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 885.92%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats Aligos Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. Further, the company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB). The company also develops ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of CHB. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH, as well as a research collaboration and development agreement with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd. to research and develop oligonucleotide compounds for the treatment of liver diseases.. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

