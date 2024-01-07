Financial Review: LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) versus Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 50.11% 15.57% 3.18% LM Funding America -338.73% -59.16% -56.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00 LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.48%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and LM Funding America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.77 $65.56 million $1.93 8.75 LM Funding America $1.73 million 4.84 -$29.24 million ($2.59) -0.25

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America. LM Funding America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats LM Funding America on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

