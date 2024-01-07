Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.23. Findev shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 56 shares trading hands.

Findev Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Findev Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.0056 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Findev Company Profile

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

