First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $875.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.26%. Analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 759.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

