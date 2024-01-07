First Merchants Corp Acquires 1,062 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,799,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,057,186. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

