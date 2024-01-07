First Merchants Corp Acquires 255 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $676.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,167. The company has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 87.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. HSBC initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

