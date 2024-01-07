First Merchants Corp Buys 22,754 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,912,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,059. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

