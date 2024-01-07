First Merchants Corp Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,386. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

