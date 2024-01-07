First Merchants Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,803,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,301. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

