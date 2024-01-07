First Merchants Corp Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $106.17. 850,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

