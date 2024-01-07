First Merchants Corp Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,062 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,052,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,723. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average is $103.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

