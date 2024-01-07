First Merchants Corp Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. 3,008,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,140. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 580,765 shares of company stock worth $27,384,320. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

