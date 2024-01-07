First Merchants Corp Has $4.75 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.87. 543,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

