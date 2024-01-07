First Merchants Corp Has $5.34 Million Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp owned 0.73% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,832,304 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1,077.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,398,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,389 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 293.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 520,116 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,098,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 64.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 405,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 159,186 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 202,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,464. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $775.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

