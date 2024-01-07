First Merchants Corp Has $5.62 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $925.40. 465,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,931. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $963.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $944.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

