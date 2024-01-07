First Merchants Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after buying an additional 426,783 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after buying an additional 328,280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.12. The stock had a trading volume of 535,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.40 and a 200 day moving average of $217.11. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

